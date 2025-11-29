Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust $FINS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%.

