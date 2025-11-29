Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Purchased by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 178.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises about 2.0% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,564,000 after buying an additional 1,371,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $973,122,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $951,479,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $128.55 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,952,874.66. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock worth $505,742,993 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

