RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RLI were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in RLI by 7,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 3,645.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of RLI stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

