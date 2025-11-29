Rinkey Investments Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,971 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

