Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,385 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,214,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,984,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.2%

UBSI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.78 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.37%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

