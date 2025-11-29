Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $80.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

