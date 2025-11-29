Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.96 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,825,000 after buying an additional 870,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,802,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPRT stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

