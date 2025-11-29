Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.54 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 988.9% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after buying an additional 56,386 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $77.31.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

