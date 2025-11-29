Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (5.70) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Revolution Beauty Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%.

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Up 17.9%

Shares of LON:REVB opened at GBX 3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.10. Revolution Beauty Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 26.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Beauty Group

In related news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £20,000. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

