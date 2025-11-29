Reviewing Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 9.45% 31.54% 4.93% Inspirato -4.24% N/A -4.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $2.96 billion 1.70 $280.00 million $7.41 18.92 Inspirato $279.86 million 0.12 -$5.39 million ($0.87) -3.13

This table compares Vail Resorts and Inspirato”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vail Resorts and Inspirato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 3 6 3 0 2.00 Inspirato 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $175.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Vail Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Inspirato.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Inspirato on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.