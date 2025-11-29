Reviewing Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and MGE Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $90.25 million 9.43 -$324.24 million ($0.40) -7.07 MGE Energy $725.52 million 4.17 $120.57 million $3.69 22.44

Analyst Recommendations

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ballard Power Systems. Ballard Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ballard Power Systems and MGE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 6 11 0 0 1.65 MGE Energy 1 2 0 0 1.67

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $2.11, indicating a potential downside of 25.29%. MGE Energy has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.58%. Given MGE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGE Energy has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of MGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -409.35% -21.52% -18.62% MGE Energy 18.24% 10.58% 4.65%

Summary

MGE Energy beats Ballard Power Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications. It also engages in the delivery of services, including technology solutions, after sales services, and training; and provision of engineering services, product and systems integration services, and related technology transfer for a variety of PEM fuel cell applications. It operates in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Belgium, India, Taiwan, Spain, Norway, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 835 miles of overhead electric distribution lines; 1,330 miles of underground electric distribution cables; 49 substations with an installed capacity of 1.2 million kVA; and gas facilities, including 3,066 miles of distribution mains, as well as supplied electric service to approximately 163,000 customers. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

