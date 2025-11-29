Rep. Lisa C. McClain Unloads Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NVIDIA stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0%

NVDA traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.67. 121,332,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,167,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

