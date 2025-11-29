Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Somnigroup International stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Somnigroup International alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 633,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,915. Somnigroup International Inc. has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGI shares. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Somnigroup International

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Somnigroup International

(Get Free Report)

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Somnigroup International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somnigroup International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.