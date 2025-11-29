Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oshkosh stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OSK stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

