Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.08. 307,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $500.17.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

