Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertiv stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $8.98 on Friday, reaching $181.00. 4,059,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

