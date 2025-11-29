Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Delta Air Lines stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.31. 3,476,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,961,303. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

