Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVS Health alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Argus boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 72.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.