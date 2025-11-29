Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ACI Worldwide stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 259,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $58.14.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $482.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $200,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 96,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,017.93. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. Wall Street Zen lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

