Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Unum Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.5%

UNM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 685,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,578.66. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

