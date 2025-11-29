Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Polaris stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Polaris Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PII traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 466,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,459. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Polaris by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 213.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

