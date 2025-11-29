Rep. Lisa C. McClain Acquires Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sempra Energy stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 1,281,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,049. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $698,081.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,731.20. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,997 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Sempra Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

