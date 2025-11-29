Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.1875.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

