Reef (REEF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Reef has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $1.85 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,015,694,230 coins and its circulating supply is 44,360,136,446 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is blog.reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

