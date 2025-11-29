ReddCoin Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 34% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $258.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00092689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00006712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,303.29 or 0.36555114 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,801,400,080 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is medium.com/tag/reddcoin.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

