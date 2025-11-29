Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,420 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,418,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $207,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,031 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $70,939,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7%

Realty Income stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

