Rayonier Inc. $RYN Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 72,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.82 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 21.63%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

