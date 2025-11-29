Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Down 36.4% – Time to Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares were down 36.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,931,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 694,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$15.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

