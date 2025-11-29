QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $32.58 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $32.58 million and $6.65 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,185,041,161 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

