QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.