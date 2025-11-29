Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $4.87 Million Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 159.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Shake Shack by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Shake Shack by 191.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,481.98. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.