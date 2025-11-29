Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $4.14 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 822,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Grab by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

