Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,113,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,113,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,927,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,493,163,000 after acquiring an additional 761,454 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 273,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after purchasing an additional 636,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,983,000 after buying an additional 1,148,569 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,155,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,951,000 after buying an additional 454,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.88 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

