Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,300 Shares of Sprott Inc. $SII

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.49% of Sprott worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott by 41.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 29.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 65,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SII stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Sprott had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SII

Sprott Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.