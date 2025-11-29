Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 78,554 Shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 175.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth about $5,542,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5,001.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 978,314 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

