Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 6,572 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $470.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $243.18 and a 1-year high of $529.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.91 and its 200-day moving average is $461.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.87%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

