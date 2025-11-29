Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 31,078 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1,106.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 921.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.93.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $209.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average is $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

