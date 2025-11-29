Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $4.67 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,419 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

