Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $4.45 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,354,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,068,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after acquiring an additional 476,097 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,281,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,128,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1514 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

