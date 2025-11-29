Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 17,913 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

