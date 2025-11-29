Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 31,254 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RTX by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,436,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

