Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 21,371 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Celsius by 939.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 288.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

