Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.