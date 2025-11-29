Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 69.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $368.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.