Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,218,964. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,796 shares of company stock worth $2,708,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

