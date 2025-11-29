Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,186,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,016,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 234,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,450,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

