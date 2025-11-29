Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Woori Bank $WF

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Woori Bank by 133.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Woori Bank by 577.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Bank by 5.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Woori Bank during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 40.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WF opened at $54.95 on Friday. Woori Bank has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Woori Bank ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.29. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.84%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

