Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 1,248.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter worth $46,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 9,457,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 776,808 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultrapar Participacoes Price Performance
NYSE:UGP opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UGP
About Ultrapar Participacoes
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ultrapar Participacoes
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.