Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HP by 36.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,279,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $6,359,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $36.93.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

