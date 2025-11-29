Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1,085.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Illumina by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Illumina Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ILMN opened at $131.39 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

